Man found guilty of gunning down rising Atlanta actor in road rage shooting

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man has learned his fate after a jury convicted him of murder after the death of a rising actor and model.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last Friday, a Clayton County jury convicted Victor Laray Isom Jr. of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

This conviction comes after the shooting and killing of Jovan Jerome Cook on Aug. 24, 2023.

According to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, Isom sped out of a gas station, almost hitting Cook’s Mercedes.

Authorities said Cook honked his horn at Isom and the two men briefly exchanged words.

That’s when Isom fired two shots, with one bullet hitting Cook in the head, police said.

Cook later died from his injuries five days later.

TRENDING STORIES:

On May 22, after a 75-minute deliberation, Isom was found guilty.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years to serve in confinement.

“We hope this conviction offers some measure of solace to the family of Mr. Cook. This conviction also reaffirms our unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and holding individuals accountable for their actions,” DA Tasha Mosley said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Cook’s wife, Nicole, who said her husband was a righteous, devoted and loving man.

“My husband couldn’t even defend himself. He didn’t even see it coming his way,” said Nicole Cook.

Loved ones said the victim was a rising model and actor.

“Jovan was a rising and gifted model/actor. Unfortunately, his life has now been cut short due to the senseless acts of violence as it relates to road rage,” a family spokesperson said.

©2025 Cox Media Group