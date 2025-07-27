Man dies in College Park stabbing, 1 arrested

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man has died, and a man was arrested in connection with a Saturday stabbing in College Park.

The City of College Park police responded to a stabbing report at the 1800 block of Southampton Road. Officers said they saw a victim lying in the grass bleeding from a single stab wound to the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died from the wound. Authorities haven’t yet released the victim’s identity.

Detectives identified Jorge Ortega as the suspect.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen activated the department’s “Elite Fugitive Unit” to find and arrest Ortega.

Ortega was traced to Gwinnett County, where he was arrested by Clayton County authorities Saturday night with the assistance of Sheriff Keybo Taylor, Gwinnett Police Department and Gwinnett Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit.

Ortega was charged with murder with malice and is being held in the Clayton County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Clayton County authorities for more information.

