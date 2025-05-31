Man charged with exposing himself in Clayton County grocery store

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police arrested a man on Saturday morning after they say he exposed himself inside a grocery store.

Riverdale officers chased Ulysees Seabrook after they say he purposely exposed himself around shoppers and performed “a lewd act.”

When officers got to the store, Seabrook tried to run off, but was quickly arrested.

Investigators say this isn’t the first time Seabrook has been accused of indecent exposure. They say he has been arrested for similar incidents several times.

He was booked into the Clayton County Jail and charged with public indecency, obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation for other unrelated warrants he already had.

