Man calls Clayton leasing office, says he’s going to kill partner before committing crime

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man will spend years behind bars after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, a Clayton County jury found Corey Crews guilty of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The conviction stems from an incident that happened on October 13, 2022.

Evidence and court documents revealed that Crews called his community leasing office and said he was going to kill his partner, Kelvin Atkinson.

The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office said, moments later, Crews shot and killed Atkinson as he tried to leave the house during the argument.

TRENDING STORIES:

A judge sentenced Crews to serve 25 years.

“Guns should never be used to resolve conflicts. We hope this conviction offers a measure of peace and comfort to Mr. Atkinson’s loved ones,” Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group