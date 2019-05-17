Longtime high school coach could lose job over medical screening

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A high school coach could lose his job after over a urine sample during a medical screening.
Channel 2's Tom Jones is Clayton County, where North Clayton High School coach Fred Hill is currently in termination hearings. Hill has been with the school district for 25 years.
Officials said Hill broke up a fight and was hurt. In order to get worker's compensation, he had to submit a urine sample. Hill submitted one sample at the clinic, but when he couldn't produce enough for a second sample, he walked out.
The district says the coach broke the rules when he left.
