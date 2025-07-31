Jonesboro city leaders propose nearly doubling property taxes for residents

JONESBORO, Ga. — The City of Jonesboro announced it has scheduled three public hearings after proposing a nearly 100% increase in property taxes.
According to the city, officials want to increase property tax by 91.55%, meaning homeowners could see their tax bills go up hundreds of dollars, or even more.
In their announcement, Jonesboro officials said a home with a fair market value of $200,000 would have its property tax bill rise by more than $500.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia officials say more than 15,000 families applied for Georgia Promise vouchers
- Father’s throat slashed, daughter attacked while camping in GA
- Trump signs Ossoff-supported bill to prevent US veterans from suffering foreclosures
For homeowners with houses that are worth $650,000 for their fair market values, the bills would go up about $1,864.
The city did not specify why it is proposing an increase of more than 90% but the city council has been discussing the fiscal year 2026 budget over the past few weeks, with a vote on it to come in August.
Public hearings on the increase will be held at the Jonesboro City Center on:
- Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.
- Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.
- Aug. 25 at 11 a.m.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Jonesboro officials for more information about what the proposed increase would fund and is waiting for a response.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group