Jonesboro city leaders propose nearly doubling property taxes for residents

JONESBORO, Ga. — The City of Jonesboro announced it has scheduled three public hearings after proposing a nearly 100% increase in property taxes.

According to the city, officials want to increase property tax by 91.55%, meaning homeowners could see their tax bills go up hundreds of dollars, or even more.

In their announcement, Jonesboro officials said a home with a fair market value of $200,000 would have its property tax bill rise by more than $500.

For homeowners with houses that are worth $650,000 for their fair market values, the bills would go up about $1,864.

The city did not specify why it is proposing an increase of more than 90% but the city council has been discussing the fiscal year 2026 budget over the past few weeks, with a vote on it to come in August.

Public hearings on the increase will be held at the Jonesboro City Center on:

Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.

Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

Aug. 25 at 11 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Jonesboro officials for more information about what the proposed increase would fund and is waiting for a response.

