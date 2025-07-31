Trump signs Ossoff-supported bill to prevent US veterans from suffering foreclosures

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump signed the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act into law on Wednesday, greenlighting a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to protect veterans from foreclosure.

The legislation is supposed to help military veterans who rely on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ home loans for housing and are experiencing severe financial hardship by allowing them to move missed mortgage payments to the end of their loan term, thus avoiding immediate foreclosure.

“Veterans’ benefits are earned. This is a sacred contract between the American people and those who make tremendous sacrifices in defense of our nation,” Ossoff said in a statement.

The signing of the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act into law follows the shutdown of the Veterans Affairs Serving Purchase (VASP) Program, which was previously the Department’s only program to assist veterans facing immediate foreclosure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

In May, Ossoff held a press conference with Georgia Marine Corps veteran Samuel McCrary urging the Trump Administration to reverse its decision to cancel the VASP program and help Georgia veterans avoid foreclosure.

Ossoff has been actively advocating for veterans’ benefits, addressing issues at VA facilities, and seeking assurance from VA Secretary Doug Collins about leadership problems at the Dublin VA, as well as other health safety issues.

Earlier this year, Ossoff and Maine Sen. Susan Collins introduced the Rural Veterans Transportation to Care Act to help veterans in rural areas access transportation to VA health facilities.

The new law is expected to provide much-needed relief to veterans facing foreclosure, reinforcing the commitment to support those who have served the nation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group