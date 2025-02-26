‘It was intense’: Clayton officer, suspect shot after hours-long standoff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County police officer and suspect were shot after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

The officer was shot in the leg and is expected to recover while the suspect, 21-year-old Daniel Neal of Jonesboro, was shot multiple times. He’s in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said it began when police tried to arrest Neal for a shooting along Arrowhead Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But the man drove off and ended up at a house in the 700 block of Summer Chase Drive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said SWAT officers tried for several hours to get Neal to surrender, but he refused.

When officers went inside to look for him, he came out of a hiding place and fired at officers, the GBI said. Police returned fire, hitting Neal several times.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s scary, it was intense,” said neighbor Tinica Allen.

She said she heard three gunshots around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

“They had the street covered with guns out, aimed at their home, and so I closed my door because I didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “They just stayed out here for a long time asking him to come out.”

Investigators have not said why the man came to this house. Allen said she has never noticed any trouble at the home and described her neighborhood as safe.

“I’m just praying that nothing else like this happens again and just asking God to keep us covered and watching over our families.”

Police have not released the condition of the man who was found shot along Arrowhead Boulevard. The GBI remained on the scene for much of Wednesday. As in all officer-involved shootings, the agency will conduct an independent investigation and turn it over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group