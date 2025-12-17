Holiday travel expected to surpass COVID-19 pandemic levels at Hartsfield-Jackson

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said they expect more than five million people to pass through during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

According to the airport, holiday travel levels have “surged significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For the year’s holiday travel period, from Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, 2026, the Atlanta airport staff said they are expecting 5.3 million travelers, the highest since 2022.

In 2024, the holiday travel count was nearly four million, airport officials said.

The day holiday travel is supposed to peak is Dec. 26, with an estimated 348,150 passengers arriving at and departing from the Atlanta airport.

To make holiday travel smoother, the airport is sharing these recommendations:

Arrive at the airport two hours early for domestic travel, three hours for international

Check ATL.com for updates on parking, security wait times and food options

Follow airlines’ social media and tune into travel platforms from companies for flight updates

Consider public transport, taxis or rideshare services to get to the airport

Pack carefully before leaving home

