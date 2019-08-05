Here's how Clayton County is keeping your kids safe as they go 'Back 2 School'

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Keeping students safe is always the top priority as so many districts in metro Atlanta and north Georgia head “Back 2 School” this week.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore has learned schools in Clayton County are taking several new steps to protect the kids.
We’ve also learned there’s a new school bus app where parents can get real-time information on pick-up and drop-off times for students.
MONDAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS THIS MORNING: We’ll explain all the new things they’re doing to help keep your kids safe.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}