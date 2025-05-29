Hartsfield-Jackson moving forward with cell service infrastructure deal after city council approval

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced Thursday that they were going to start upgrades for enhancing wireless service on the grounds.

According to officials, the Atlanta City Council approved carrier agreements for a distributed antenna system at the airport last Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Now that it’s been approved by Mayor Andre Dickens, the airport will begin the process of upgrading its wireless services and improving cellular coverage throughout the passenger facilities.

The carriers that will work with the airport to complete the work and provide services were T-Mobile and AT&T, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Investing in innovative infrastructure like the new DAS is how we maintain ATL’s reputation as a global force to be reckoned with,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “As the gateway to our city and the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport must meet and exceed the digital demands of today’s travelers and tomorrow’s innovations. This upgrade ensures our airport remains a global leader in connectivity, safety, and the overall passenger experience.”

According to the announcement, the upgrade will transition the airport from 4G infrastructure to 5G, with mechanisms in place to allow any future carrier’s signal, including expansion of service with other partners.

Airport officials said the upgrades will also improve passenger experiences, upgrade radio signal distribution for public safety personnel and further reinforce the facility’s commitment to safety and operational excellence.

Right now, the airport said it was using “outdated equipment that has reached end-of-life,” with limited parts available for repairs and a design that makes it difficult to modernize.

“As the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, we are committed to delivering a world-class travel experience in every dimension — including connectivity,” said ATL General Manager Ricky Smith. “This DAS upgrade is a critical step in future-proofing our facility and meeting the digital expectations of our guests.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group