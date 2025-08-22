Georgia AG announces indictment of Clayton County man accused of trafficking 15-year-old girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Christopher Clark, 27, of Riverdale, on charges of human trafficking, rape, and false imprisonment of a 15-year-old girl in Clayton County.

The case was reopened by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, which was established in 2019.

This unit has already secured convictions against four individuals involved in the trafficking of the same victim, including Theodore Browne, Jr. in 2023.

“This survivor deserves nothing less than maximum justice, and that’s exactly what we intend to deliver,” Carr said in a statement. “We have built an elite team to track down traffickers in this state, and we won’t rest until every offender is behind bars.”

Following the conviction of the four other defendants, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continued its investigation to identify another buyer alleged to have raped the victim.

This led to Clark’s indictment, the AG’s office said. He is accused of purchasing the child for sex and forcibly raping her in his home.

Clark is facing charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, and false imprisonment. The indictment was presented to a Clayton County Grand Jury in July 2025.

Brown, who sold the victim, was convicted of multiple counts of trafficking and cruelty to children and received a 70-year sentence.

Other defendants, including Daniel Horne, Gregory Benoit, and Christopher Weldon, were also convicted and sentenced for their roles in the trafficking, the AG’s office said.

State officials said the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured over 60 convictions and assisted more than 200 children since its creation. The unit recently expanded with additional prosecutors and investigators, supported by state funding.

