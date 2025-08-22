Officer David Rose to be remembered with public memorial service today

The community will gather on Friday to remember DeKalb County Officer David Rose, who was shot and killed two weeks ago while responding to the attack at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county’s public memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church on North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody.

The service will be open to the public as well as fellow law enforcement from all over metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia.

“Officer Rose dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community,” said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. “We welcome residents to join us on August 22 to honor his service, reflect on his legacy, and stand with his family and our law enforcement community.”

Two weeks ago, Rose was among the first to respond to an active shooter call that sent the CDC and nearby Emory University campus into lockdown.

Investigators said the suspect, 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, shot Rose, who was rushed to Emory University Hospital. He was later pronounced dead. White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rose, a Peachtree Ridge High School graduated, served in the U.S. Marines Corps and joined the DeKalb County Police Department less than a year ago.

He graduated from the academy in March and was assigned to the North Central Precinct. Leaders say he “quickly earned the respect of his colleagues for his dedication, courage, and professionalism.”

Rose is survived by his wife, children, parents and siblings. His mother told Channel 2 Action News that her son would have put his life on the line again if it meant saving others.

“He would do it again. He would do it again, without even questioning. He would put his life on the line for anyone,” Deveane Atkinson said. “He lived fearless, knowing that someone is going to have to be there to protect people.”

