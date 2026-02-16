Gender identified of remains found at metro Atlanta dump site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department confirmed that human remains found at what they called a dump site belong to a female.

Channel 2 Action News reported the discovery Friday, Feb. 13. Police said the remains were found at an area along Grant Road.

Police have not yet determined the identity of the female.

Clayton County PD said the investigation into the remains is active and ongoing, and no more information is currently available.

