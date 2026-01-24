GDOT crews heading out to brine roads ahead of winter storm

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Georgia Department of Transportation crews are heading out to start putting brine on the roads in the hope of stopping black ice from forming.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was in Forest Park during WSB Tonight where crews were staging, getting ready to head out.

On Friday, spokeswoman Natalie Dale said the tankers are filled with 2 million gallons of brine.

“They treat emergency areas like hospitals, interchanges. They treat harder to get to areas,” she explained.

To make that much brine, they need a little more than 76,000 tons of salt.

And to spread it out, they have nearly 2,000 employees on call to cover the 49,000 miles of interstate and state routes.

GDOT is urging people to stay off the roads, so that they can get the brine down.

“Priority right now is getting that pre-treatment down in as many layers as we can,” she said. ”So yes are the roads fine right now, absolutely. Do we need you on them when these crews head out? No.”

