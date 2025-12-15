Frontier adds 6 new flights leaving from Hartsfield-Jackson

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Frontier Airlines, the self-described ‘America’s Low Fare Airline,’ announced it was adding six new flight routes that start their journeys in Atlanta.

Frontier said six new routes, flying from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, will take off this month, helping travelers go to The Bahamas, two Mexico destinations, St. Maarten, Turks and Caicos and Milwaukee.

According to the airline, the expansion means Frontier will serve 61 destinations nonstop from the Atlanta airport.

To celebrate the expansion, Frontier said it was offering fares starting at $49, though there are some exceptions.

“There’s a lot to be excited about as the new year approaches – from our expanding network to rolling out our First Class experience – and we’re thrilled to offer travelers even more affordable flight options from Atlanta as we continue to grow,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.

Some of the routes and price options have already started, with the rest taking flight before Christmas.

Here’s the new list of flights and prices coming from Frontier:

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (SXM), flying weekly, starting Dec. 6 at $89

Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS), flying weekly, starting Dec. 13 at $79

Milwaukee (MKE), flying twice a week, starting Dec. 19 at $49

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS), flying weekly, starting Dec. 20 at $99

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR), flying weekly, starting Dec. 20 at $119

San José del Cabo, Mexico (SJD), flying weekly, starting Dec. 20 at $119

Frontier said some flight frequencies and prices are subject to change.

