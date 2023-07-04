Fourth of July shooting in Jonesboro neighborhood leaves 2 injured

JONESBORO, Ga. — Two people are hurt after a morning shooting on July 4 in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 a.m. near Wall Street in Jonesboro.

Officers said two people were shot but are expected to survive.

Clayton authorities did not say if the two people who were injured were involved in the shooting.

The two people whose identities and ages were not released were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The motive remains unknown at this time. No suspect has been named. The investigation is ongoing.

