Forest Park city manager resigns, to leave at end of August

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park City Manager Ricky L. Clark, Jr. announced his resignation, effective Aug. 4. His last day is set for Aug. 31.

Clark, who has served as the chief executive officer for Clayton County’s largest municipality since May 2023, has been recognized for his leadership and strategic vision, according to city officials.

During his tenure, he oversaw several key community initiatives, including the ONEClick Forest Park app and the city’s Homeowner Maintenance Enhancements Program.

“A legacy isn’t just in concrete or numbers, but in the very culture that you create and the standard that you set,” Clark said in a statement. “Although my time as City Manager may be coming to a close, my passion for public service remains resolute.”

The city said Clark’s accomplishments in his role included managing and balancing a $43 million operational budget, the largest in the city’s history.

Clark also established the ELEVATE Workforce Development Program and secured the city’s state-approved Georgia Municipal Association Pension Program.

Under Clark’s leadership, funding for legacy residents and engagement activities were increased and the Off the Rails: Forest Park Trolley Tour was launched.

Clark also prioritized professional development courses for city employees.

The city said Clark’s ONE Forest Park platform focused on operational efficiency, neighborhood sustainability, and economic development, reflecting his commitment to building a resilient community.

“This is not an ending. This is a gentle reset and a return to the boy who dreamed beyond his circumstances,” Clark said. “It has been both an extreme honor and a distinct privilege to serve the residents of Forest Park, and I’d especially like to thank the governing body for trusting me with their vision of building a resilient community where possibilities are endless and the future is bright.”

