Hundreds of more flights canceled, delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Winter weather caused headaches for some travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, affecting over 1,100 flights.

There were 334 flights canceled and 787 delayed.

It’s unclear how many flights may get canceled or delayed on Wednesday. So far, at least 391 have been canceled and another 312 have been delayed as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

If you’re at the airport, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get through security. The Atlanta airport’s website shows TSA wait times are 75 minutes as of 9:45 a.m.

Thanks to new rules by the U.S. Department of Transportation, passengers have more opportunities if they have issues with travel.

Here are your options:

If your flight is significantly delayed or canceled, you can get an automatic refund without having to request it.

If your bags go missing or aren’t returned within 12 hours of a domestic flight, you can get a refund on checked baggage fees.

If you paid for in-flight services like WiFi or entertainment, special seat selection or another extra service, you get a refund.

Refunds must be issued within 7 days.

You can also get a travel voucher instead of a refund, and it must be useable for up to 5 years from the time it’s issued.

