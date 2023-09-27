Driver who hit multiple cars during chase found with cocaine, alcohol, Lake City police say

LAKE CITY, Ga. — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after he collided with multiple cars and then led officers on a chase, according to Lake City police.

On Tuesday morning, a Lake City police officer saw Steven Johnson driving recklessly on Forest Parkway, turning south on Jonesboro Road.

The officer saw Johnson run through a stop sign at the intersection of North Lake Drive and Forest Parkway and attempted to pull him over.

Instead of pulling over, Johnson tried to speed away from the officer, crashing into several cars in an attempt to avoid police.

Eventually, Johnson wrecked his car while attempting to turn onto the north entrance ramp to I-75 from Forest Parkway.

He then got out of his car and began to run away before being captured.

Officers found open containers of alcohol and what they suspected was marijuana and cocaine inside Johnson’s car along with items commonly used to distribute narcotics.

Johnson was treated for minor injuries at Grady Hospital and then taken to Clayton County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has requested Johnson’s mugshot.

