Body of man found dead at construction site last month identified

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have identified the body of a man who was found at a construction site last month.
Police identified the body Tuesday as 35-year-old Carlos Figueroa Flores.
On Aug. 7, construction workers in the area of Live Oak Parkway called police about a body.
Gwinnett County officers, detectives, and investigators arrived where the body was found and took the body to the county morgue for an autopsy.
A friend of Flores saw the Facebook post and contacted the Medical Examiner’s Office which led to a positive identification of his body,
The cause and manner of Flores’ death is still under investigation, according to police.
