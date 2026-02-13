Delta’s route expansions include nonstop, expanded flights to Hawaii next winter

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will be giving travelers easier ways to escape the cold next winter with the launch of its largest seasonal Hawaii flight schedule to date.

It will feature increased flight frequencies from Atlanta and a new nonstop route from Minneapolis–St. Paul to Maui. The airline also announced the return of nonstop service between Boston and Honolulu, with both routes set to begin Dec. 19.

A second flight from Atlanta to Honolulu will operate three times per week from Jan. 4, 2027, through March.

Delta officials said the move strengthens connectivity from major U.S. hubs while providing more premium travel options for the winter season.

The new route between Minneapolis–St. Paul and Maui will operate on an Airbus A330-300. Flights are scheduled to run daily during peak holiday and spring break periods, with five weekly flights throughout the core winter season. This service establishes the first nonstop connection between the Upper Midwest and Maui for the airline.

Delta is also using the Airbus A330-300 for its returning nonstop service between Boston and Honolulu. These flights will operate daily during the peak travel period in late December before transitioning to four weekly frequencies for the remainder of the winter season. The route restores a direct leisure link between New England and the islands.

Amy Martin, who serves as the vice president of network planning for Delta Air Lines, said the expansion is intended to improve options for travelers using the airline’s major domestic hubs.

“Hawaii plays an important role in our long-haul leisure network,” she said. “This expansion strengthens connectivity from key U.S. hubs while giving customers more choice in how they reach the islands, alongside the premium travel experience they expect on these long-haul flights.”

The airline is the leading carrier at both the Boston and Minneapolis–St. Paul hubs. Travelers in Boston have access to the Delta One Lounge and three Delta Sky Clubs. The Minneapolis–St. Paul hub features three Sky Clubs, including a new lounge with seating for more than 450 guests and an outdoor deck. Both airports offer touchless ID for eligible customers and dedicated check-in for those traveling in the Delta One cabin.

The Airbus A330-300 aircraft used on these routes includes four cabin options. Passengers in the Delta One cabin have access to lie-flat seats, chef-curated meals and amenities designed by Missoni. All customers on Hawaii routes from the United States can access free Wi-Fi through Delta Sync if they are SkyMiles members.

The airline is also increasing flight frequencies to Honolulu from other cities. Service from Detroit will expand to daily flights starting Nov. 9. Service from New York-JFK is scheduled to expand to daily flights beginning April 1 using a Boeing 767-300.

Delta is also adjusting its service to Kona. Daily flights from Salt Lake City will begin earlier than in previous years, launching on Nov. 9, 2026. On that same date, the airline will begin using a larger Boeing 767-300 widebody aircraft for its service between Los Angeles and Kona for the winter season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group