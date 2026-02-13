Widespread rain rolls in this weekend

ATLANTA — Widespread rain will be arriving the second half of our weekend.

It should be nice and dry for Valentine’s Day, but a big area of low pressure moving in late Saturday to early Sunday will bring a lot of moisture with it.

Tracking the timing and amounts of rain on the way LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00

Rain will be begin moving through Sunday morning, with heavy rainfall at times, said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich.

There likely will be some breaks in the wet weather Sunday afternoon, but it doesn’t fully move out of north Georgia until Sunday evening.

The severe weather threat is low, but we cannot rule out a few rumbles of thunder, primarily south of I-20.

Some areas could receive up to 1 inch of rain, which is beneficial considering parts of the metro area and east are in severe or extreme drought.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group