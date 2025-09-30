Delta teams up with Spanx on women’s clothing line

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines and Spanx have launched a limited-edition Spanx for Delta collection, available exclusively in the Delta Shop starting Tuesday.

The collaboration between the two Atlanta-based brands celebrates Delta’s Centennial and Spanx’s 25th anniversary, offering a woman-focused collection designed for comfort and style.

“Spanx is an innovative lifestyle brand that, like Delta, was born in Atlanta and built on bold ideas and a deep understanding of its customers,” said Alicia Tillman, chief marketing officer at Delta.

“Partnering with Delta is a first-class moment for Spanx,” said Katie Weeks, vice president of brand marketing at Spanx.

DeltaSpanx Each item features a subtle touch of Delta — either a Centennial emblem or the iconic Delta widget. (Source: Delta)

The Spanks for Delta collection features Spanx’s signature AirEssentials ultra-drapey spacer fabric, known for being breathable, light-as-air and soft.

Each piece in the collection, whether ensembles or half-zip tops, includes subtle Delta branding, such as the Centennial emblem or the iconic Delta widget, providing a polished yet cozy look.

The Delta Shop, which offers exclusive collections and premium lifestyle products inspired by travel and the Delta experience, has been revamped in celebration of Delta’s 100th year of flight.

It includes additional lines, including Still Fly, Throwback Tees, Summer and Golf collections.

Delta has also recently collaborated with Nike for Nike Air Force 1 Low x DeltaAir 100, available exclusively to employees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group