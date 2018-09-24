Couple claims they found snake inside package delivered to their home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One couple claims they received more than they ordered from Amazon after they found a snake inside their package.
The couple said it was a small, banded watersnake and that they had to spend $425 to have it removed from their home overnight.
The couple said finding the snake terrified them and their 1-year-old son.
A Clayton County couple says they found this snake in their Amazon package yesterday 😳😳story on @wsbtv tonight starting at 4 pic.twitter.com/WDWDrfDOnu— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) September 24, 2018
