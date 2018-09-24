  • Couple claims they found snake inside package delivered to their home

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - One couple claims they received more than they ordered from Amazon after they found a snake inside their package.

    The couple said it was a small, banded watersnake and that they had to spend $425 to have it removed from their home overnight. 

    The couple said finding the snake terrified them and their 1-year-old son. 

    What the couple feels Amazon should have done, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories