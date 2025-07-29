Coach at gymnastics academy says he needs help finding new Clayton County location

JONESBORO, Ga. — James Jones Gymnastics Academy, which has been operating in Jonesboro for six years, is seeking a new location

James Jones says the gym has outgrown the location, and he says he needs the community’s help.

The lease runs out at the end of the month. He has just days to move out and find a new space.

Jones says he wants to continue fostering Olympic dreams for young men in an area with limited gymnastics opportunities.

“I don’t think there are a lot of opportunities for boys’ gymnastics in general,” Jones told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer. “You know, it’s boys’ gymnastics is dwindling, and for Black boys who want to do gymnastics who may not live in an area where there are gyms, it creates a problem.”

The academy is searching for a new facility with taller ceilings and more space.

“It’s been difficult to find a place. I’ve run into a lot of zoning issues. We need a warehouse, and most of the warehouse in this area are zoned for heavy industrial use. So it presents a problem,” Jones said.

Clayton County responded to Jones’ claims, stating that the properties he identified did not meet zoning requirements and that he withdrew his application before the review board could look at it.

Jones noted the financial challenges of relocating to a commercial district, where costs would be three to four times higher for the same size space.

Parents of the academy’s students are hopeful for a resolution soon, with Kecia Blackmon, a parent, expressing how much the gym means to the community: “It means a lot to us. It means a lot to the community. So please help us if you can.”

Its not over yet. Jones says community leaders and commissioners have reached out to offer support.

Clayton County officials said they are willing to work with him to find a new space.

He will close the doors Aug. 1 at his current location. You can help the gymnasium via the gym’s GoFundMe.

