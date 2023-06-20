Clayton woman’s water bill was $1,832, even though bill is incorrect officials say she needs to pay

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County watershed customer Marnie Schramm told Channel 2 Action News she doesn’t understand why she has to pay for an inaccurate water bill.

“Our bill was $1,832.90,” she said,

Since May, Schramm told Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln she questions a $1,800 water bill the county claims she racked up for April.

She told Lincoln, in April she returned home from a short hospital stay and was unable to shower every day.

Schram told Channel 2 Action News before this bill she would typically pay $60 to $70 for water.

“We had a plumber come out and he checked all of our lines,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Clayton County. A spokesperson said they reviewed Schramm’s account and confirmed she did have a spike in water usage for the month of April. The next month Schramm’s water usage returned back to normal.

County officials said they can’t explain why her water meter registered so much water, despite Schramm not using that amount. The county classifies these incidents as “unexplained water loss.”

A spokesperson says they adjusted her bill, leaving Schramm to have to pay $815 remaining. An amount Schramm says would be difficult to pay on her family’s fixed income.

“I would have to take it out of savings or sell some stock or something, we don’t have that much,” she said.

Clayton County said they deduct a customer’s average monthly cost, minus 50% of both the sewage and water usage charged.

