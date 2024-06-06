Clayton teachers, bus drivers could see a bigger paycheck, especially if they have good attendance

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools is proposing a pay increase for many of its employees, including teachers, bus drivers and more.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith says they want to show their “sincere gratitude” to hardworking employees.

The proposed increases are tentative based on the Clayton County Board of Education’s final approval on next year’s budget.

“This proposed action directly aligns with our efforts to create and maintain a positive working environment that increases academic achievement,” said Dr. Smith.

The district is also proposing the “Every Day Counts” attendance incentive.

Employees can get as much as $1,250 per semester for having good or perfect attendance.

The district is also offering a loyalty incentive and a Spring Break appreciation incentive for some employees.

“We aim to be the School District of Choice, and this proposal is a significant step towards achieving that vision while remaining fiscally responsible,” Dr. Smith said.

