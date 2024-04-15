Clayton County woman walks away from hospital, hasn’t been seen since

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a woman they say was last known to be at a local hospital.

Clayton County Police spoke with the mother of Rita Futrell who said her daughter told her that she was at Southern Regional Hospital in Riverdale on Friday, being seen for an unspecified reason.

The mother told police that Futrell was supposed to stay at the hospital until she and another family member could pick her up. When they arrived at the hospital, Futrell was nowhere to be found.

Police said it was unclear what direction she went and what clothing she was wearing.

Officers warn she might not be on her current medication for bipolar disorder.

She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Dial 911.

