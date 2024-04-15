Todd and Julie Chrisley tax case heads to appeals court in Atlanta this week

ATLANTA — A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear the case for former reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley this week.

In June 2022, a jury found the “Chrisley Knows Best” couple guilty on charges of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was convicted of filing two false corporate tax returns.

In Nov. 2022, a federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison, Julie Chrisley to seven years in prison and Tarantino to three years in prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors said the Chrisleys took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars. The Chrisleys maintained they did nothing wrong and someone else had control of their finances.

The Chrisleys and Tarantino later filed appeals requesting new trials. Court records show that the U.S. 11th Circuit of Appeals will hear the appeals on Friday at 9 a.m. in federal court.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty.

Savannah Chrisley said during her podcast that she hoped to have her parents home by the summer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jury says Todd Chrisley defamed GA Revenue agent, awards her $755,000 in damages

©2023 Cox Media Group