Clayton County renters say slow roof repairs for fallen tree led to dangerous mold

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County family says what began as storm damage has turned into a serious health concern, one they believe could have been avoided.

Marstevion Austin and Armani Burnside told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln they moved into their Riverdale rental home hoping for a safe place to raise their 8-month-old son. But after a large tree fell through the roof during a June storm, they say their nightmare began.

“I hear a loud boom,” Austin recalled. “I run to the kitchen and there’s a tree sticking through the ceiling.”

The couple says it took the property management company, Main Street Renewal, two days to remove the tree. Even more frustrating, they say the company refused to put up a tarp to cover the gaping hole in the roof, despite repeated rainstorms that followed.

Photos show Austin attempted a DIY patch job himself by using cardboard, but it failed during multiple downpours.

“It rained over three times,” he said. “Water came in every time.”

Austin says the company only offered a two-night hotel stay during the ordeal. Meanwhile, moisture seeped into the home, eventually leading to mold growth. He submitted a maintenance request—but ultimately hired a private mold inspector.

“I had to hire someone to test for mold, and they found it was dangerous for my son and for her, because she has asthma,” he said.

Channel 2 captured video of a maintenance worker testing the home for mold. The couple says by the time the roof was finally repaired, weeks later, the mold had already set in.

Main Street Renewal said in a statement it is actively working to ensure all necessary repairs are completed as quickly and thoroughly as possible.

“We have provided the resident and his family hotel accommodations and relocation support,” they said. “The safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority.”

Stefanie Sparks with the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation says Georgia law requires landlords to maintain habitable housing, but does not require them to provide alternative housing during repairs.

“This is a common occurrence,” Sparks said. “You do have rights when something like this happens.”

According to Sparks, Georgia renters can:

Make necessary repairs and deduct the cost from rent,

Break a lease without penalty,

Seek reimbursement in court under the newly passed Safety at Home Act

“You have the right to live in a home that doesn’t have mold or leaks,” Sparks said. “And you can recover out-of-pocket expenses for things like hotel stays or damaged belongings.”

The family has launched a GoFundMe to replace furniture and baby items ruined by water damage.

