Clayton County police need help locating missing, endangered man suffering from schizophrenia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man.

Kissoon Gilbert, 46, was last seen on Tuesday at 7 a.m. on Highway 85 in Riverdale, Georgia.

Police say he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans, and white and blue sneakers. He is not in a vehicle and was walking when last seen.

If you have information on his location, please call 911 or Clayton County police at 770-477-3747.

