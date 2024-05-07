Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call for man who left care home, ran into woods

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a 26-year-old man who left his home care facility.
Police said Casey Christopher left the home on the Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood. Staff said Christopher left the home without permission. He was last seen running into the woods near the location.
Christopher is described as 6′2″ and 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police said he suffers from mental illness and is without his medication.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
