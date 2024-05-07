Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call for man who left care home, ran into woods

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a 26-year-old man who left his home care facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Casey Christopher left the home on the Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood. Staff said Christopher left the home without permission. He was last seen running into the woods near the location.

TRENDING STORIES:

Christopher is described as 6′2″ and 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said he suffers from mental illness and is without his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Lawmakers to refile bill to stop HOAs from taking people’s homes after Channel 2 investigation The move comes a day after Channel 2 Action News aired an investigation into people losing their homes over aggressive HOAs.

©2023 Cox Media Group