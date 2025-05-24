Clayton County police investigating deadly shooting at hotel

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting.

On Friday at about 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Days Inn Hotel at 7385 Hannover Circle in Stockbridge.

When they arrived, officers found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died from his injuries.

Investigators say the shooting began as a fight that escalated into gunfire.

Police detained several people at the scene for questioning.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence.

There is no word yet on any arrests or motive for the shooting.

