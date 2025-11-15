Clayton County investigating fatal shooting on Hwy. 85

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting on Highway 85 in Riverdale on Friday.

Responding officers said they found a man at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are actively working all available leads at this time, Clayton County PD said.

No further information is being released, but additional updates will be provided as they become available.

