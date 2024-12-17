Clayton County detectives ask public for help identifying 5 people in connection to July homicide

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking the public for help identifying five people connected to a shooting death in July on Mt. Zion Road.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro on July 16 just before 11 p.m.

Officers found an unresponsive 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner and was identified as Jamari Richardson.

Now, Clayton County detectives are working to identify five people related to the case as they investigate Richardson’s death.

Police did not say what connection the individuals had to the case.

Anyone with information that can help police investigate the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tips can be made anonymously.

