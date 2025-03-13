Clayton County deputies get into chase with moped, 2 people arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has two people in custody after a chase involving a moped.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, deputies were pursuing a blue moped on Lake Mirror Road near Royal Drive.

GSP said the sheriff’s office patrol vehicle had all of its emergency lights on and sirens activated while trying to box the moped in.

Eventually, the patrol car hit the moped from behind, causing the driver to lose control.

Then the two people on the moped tried to run away.

“After brief foot pursuit both occupants of the moped were taken into custody,” GSP said.

When they caught them, the moped driver said his name was Calvin Smith, but no records were found for his name through state system searches. The woman with him on the moped also gave information that was unable to be verified.

Both were taken into custody by deputies when an investigating state trooper arrived. GSP said the patrol vehicle was not damaged and the moped only took minor damage.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is waiting for their response.

