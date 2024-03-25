Clayton Co. police seize marijuana, ecstasy, mushrooms, guns, cash, and more in drug raid

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home due to reports of illegal drug activity and seized a large amount of drugs, as well as cash, guns, and more.

On Friday, March 15, detectives served the warrant at 5865 Seabright Lane.

Police seized 399 grams of marijuana, 15.62 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 58.91 grams of psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms), four oxycodone pills, three guns, $6,500 in cash, and other various drug-related objects.

Four people were arrested and charged with intent to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, trafficking psilocybin, and giving a false name.

