Clayton Co. police searching for endangered woman missing since Monday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a missing, endangered woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Shanbrae Shantae Mahone was reported missing from the Riverdale area on Monday.
She was wearing a Navy blue shirt, dark blue shorts, and dark blue Crocs.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersatl.org.
