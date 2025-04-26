Clayton Co. police looking for missing, endangered girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing, endangered 14-year-old girl.

Princess Glendra Johnson-Jordan was last seen on Friday at the JJ Wings restaurant on Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro at about 10:39 p.m.

She was wearing a white shirt with a pink heart on the back, black pants, and black Nike shoes.

Police say she suffers from Attention Deficit Disorder and depression.

She is considered endangered due to her history of threatening suicide.

If you see her, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group