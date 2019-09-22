Man caught after stabbing Krystal employee 7 times, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Sheriffs have caught a man they say stabbed a female employee at a Krystal seven times on Sunday.
The incident happened at a Krystal on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. The victim's condition has not been released.
Police released surveillance footage of the suspect and asked for the public's help to locate him.
Police said Sunday evening that they arrested Kendal Thomas at a Clayton County home after tips poured in.
We're working to learn more about the condition of the victim, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}