BREAKING: 13-year-old girl struck by a car in critical condition, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car Thursday afternoon is in critical condition.
Police said the accident happened on GA-138 at Stockbridge Rd. The teen was taken to the hospital.
Girl struck by a car on Stockbridge Rd near Hwy 138 in the Jonesboro area. The girl was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. No big traffic delays but be careful through the area. pic.twitter.com/boB7MnfwRF— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) September 6, 2018
We're working to learn more details right now for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
