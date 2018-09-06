  • BREAKING: 13-year-old girl struck by a car in critical condition, police say

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car Thursday afternoon is in critical condition.

    Police said the accident happened on GA-138 at Stockbridge Rd. The teen was taken to the hospital.

