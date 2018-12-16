Boston double murder suspect arrested in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Boston was arrested Friday in Clayton County, authorities said.
Nicholas Antoine, 20, was wanted by Boston police for several charges, including two counts of murder, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
He’s accused of shooting and killing two men on June 30 in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston, the release said. The Associated Press reported the victims were Wilfred Peters, 26, and Jeffrey Montaque, 27.
Antoine, as well as his girlfriend Latifa Brown, were arrested by U.S. Marshals and Clayton County deputies at the same home in Hampton, the release said. Brown had an outstanding warrant from Stone Mountain police for a probation violation on a traffic offense.
Both Antoine and Brown remain in the Clayton County Jail awaiting to be extradited to Boston and Stone Mountain respectively.
