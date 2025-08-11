Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint elevator will be out of service temporarily for project

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s main security checkpoint elevator will be out of service starting Monday as part of a modernization project.

The elevator will be unavailable from 11 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Nov. 21, requiring passengers to use alternative elevator access during this period, airport officials said.

Passengers and wheelchair pushers needing elevator service should use the Concourse T-Midpoint elevators. A designated detour route is in place, with instructions for exiting on the Plane Train level.

Airport authorities will provide wayfinding support through supplemental detour signage posted along the route. Customer service representatives will also be available to help travelers and provide directions.

This modernization project will enhance accessibility and improve operational efficiency. Atlanta airport officials thank travelers for their patience and encourage passengers to allow extra time when navigating the detour.

