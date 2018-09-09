  • Atlanta airport adding razor wire to make perimeter fence 'more intimidating'

    By: Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport aims to finish installing concertina wire around the north side of the airfield by the end of October, a move that will make the fence “more intimidating,” according to an official.

    The move comes after two separate incidents within a few weeks of each other earlier this year in which a trespasser breached the fenceline and got into the secure airfield area.

    In one incident, a man scaled the fence and ran onto an active taxiway and, wearing only underwear, approached a plane full of passengers. In another, a man was found walking on an access road around the airfield inside the fence at around 2 a.m.

    The first phase of installation of the coiled razor wire over three existing rows of barbed wire will cost about $2.5 million to $3 million, according to Tim Brown, director of construction support services at Hartsfield-Jackson.

    The second phase, to install the concertina wire on the fence surrounding the south side of the airfield including the fifth runway, will be complete by mid-December, he said.

    “It makes it more intimidating,” said Hartsfield-Jackson director of security Jan Lennon.

