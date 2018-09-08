0 NC, SC governors declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Florence

ATLANTA - The governors of South and North Carolina have declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Florence, which is supposed to regain strength as it moves closer to the U.S. east coast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says new models point to a major threat from Florence on the southeast coast.

"The message remains the same: If you have interests along the coast from Georgia up through the Northeast, you need to monitor this storm very closely," Monahan said.

A lot can still change between now and late week -- but new models pointing a major #Florence threat squarely at the southeast coast right now.



The message is still for folks from GA all the way up to the Northeast to monitor this storm very closely. — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 8, 2018

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Friday evening, urging residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.

"We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon.

Strong wind shear has downgraded Florence to a Tropical Storm. But according to Monahan, Florence is expected to regain strength this weekend.

The newest models show it trending more toward the east coast next week.

TRACKING FLORENCE: Good morning! Florence is a 65 mph tropical storm in the central Atlantic -- but will return to hurricane strength by early Sunday.



You get the idea in this forecast track -- interests along the SE coast northward need to watch! pic.twitter.com/Q2K7UvsKZj — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 8, 2018

Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says the storm is projected to strengthen to a category 4 by mid next week.

Severe Weather Team 2 is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Helene, which was upgraded Friday night, and another disturbance off the African Coast.

That disturbance that could very well become a depression or named Tropical Storm Issac in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Since we are near the peak of hurricane season -- Sept. 10 -- this is a good time for everyone who lives in a hurricane-prone area to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place," Walls said.

