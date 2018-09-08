  • NC, SC governors declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Florence

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The governors of South and North Carolina have declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Florence, which is supposed to regain strength as it moves closer to the U.S. east coast. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says new models point to a major threat from Florence on the southeast coast. 

    "The message remains the same: If you have interests along the coast from Georgia up through the Northeast, you need to monitor this storm very closely," Monahan said. 

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Friday evening, urging residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.

    "We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.

    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon. 

    Strong wind shear has downgraded Florence to a Tropical Storm. But according to Monahan, Florence is expected to regain strength this weekend.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App]

    The newest models show it trending more toward the east coast next week.

    Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says the storm is projected to strengthen to a category 4 by mid next week.

    WATCH Channel 2 Action News for the latest track on the storm from Severe Weather Team 2.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Helene, which was upgraded Friday night, and another disturbance off the African Coast.

    That disturbance that could very well become a depression or named Tropical Storm Issac in the next 24 to 48 hours.

    [INTERACTIVE: Storm Tracker 2 HD Radar]

    "Since we are near the peak of hurricane season -- Sept. 10 -- this is a good time for everyone who lives in a hurricane-prone area to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place," Walls said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories