‘Asking for your help:’ Mayor speaks out after illegal dumping found in Jonesboro cemetery, parks

JONESBORO, Ga. — The mayor of Jonesboro is issuing a public plea after a recent surge in illegal dumping across the city, including in one of its most sacred spaces.

Mayor Donya Sartor says trash, litter and illegally discarded debris have increasingly been found in the city cemetery and several local parks.

“These spaces are meant to be places of peace, reflection, recreation, and pride for our community,” Sartor said in a statement. “It is disheartening to see them treated with such disregard.”

The mayor shared photos showing piles of trash and debris left behind in the cemetery and park areas. City crews have been working to clean up the waste, but officials say the problem persists.

According to Sartor, the illegal dumping not only creates an eyesore but also places additional strain on city resources. Public works employees are spending time removing debris that should never have been left behind.

Now, city leaders are asking residents to step in.

Here’s how officials say the community can help:

Properly dispose of trash

Report illegal dumping when it is seen

Encourage neighbors to respect public spaces

Volunteer for future community clean-up efforts

“Keeping Jonesboro clean is a shared responsibility,” Sartor said. “Together, we can protect our cemetery, our parks, and our city.”

City officials are encouraging anyone who witnesses illegal dumping to report it to local authorities.

