‘Armed and dangerous’ man shooting at officers, holed up in Clayton County home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to stay away from a subdivision for an “armed and dangerous” person holed up in a home there.

The scene is unfolding along Camden Forrest Cove.

Investigators said officers were called out to a home in the subdivision for a man with a mental issue, when he started firing at the officers.

No one was injured, but the man is still inside the home and is refusing to come out.

Law enforcement from several different agencies are currently working the scene.

