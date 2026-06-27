15-year-old charged as adult in Conyers shooting

CONYERS, Ga. — A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Conyers, according to police.

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The shooting happened a little after 2:30 a.m. near Elliott Circle on Thursday.

Officials said the department’s gunshot detection system alerted the Real Time Crime Center and patrol officers to gunfire in the area.

As officers responded, crime center operators received a call from a home on Elliott Circle reporting that a teenage boy had come to the front porch asking for help after being shot.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began providing medical aid. The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is currently stable.

Authorities said the suspect was identified following an investigation into the case. With help from Rockdale County deputies, officers arrested the teen Friday afternoon at a home within the city of Conyers.

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The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, has been charged as an adult, officials said.

He’s facing four felony charges: armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said the teen is being held at a juvenile detention center.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Conyers Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 7 70-929-4203.

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