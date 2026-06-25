15-year-old shot in Conyers

CONYERS, Ga. — Police in Conyers are searching for the person or people responsible for shooting a teenage boy early Thursday morning.

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The shooting happened a little after 2:30 a.m. near Elliott Circle.

Officials said the department’s gunshot detection system alerted the Real Time Crime Center and patrol officers to gunfire in the area.

As officers responded, crime center operators received a call from a home on Elliott Circle reporting that a teenage boy had come to the front porch asking for help after being shot.

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When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began providing medical aid.

The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is currently stable.

The department is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the anonymous tip line at 770-483-8477, via email at police@conyersga.com, or report it online.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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